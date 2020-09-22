Football Association charge Swansea coach Alan Tate

15:55pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
Swansea coach Alan Tate has been charged by the Football Association over his clash with Birmingham midfielder Jon Toral.

Tate appeared to grab Toral by the throat as the players left the field at half-time during the 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw on Saturday.

“A Swansea City FC coach, Alan Tate, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3,” an FA statement said.

“It is alleged that his behaviour at half-time of the EFL Championship fixture against Birmingham City FC on 19/09/20 amounts to improper and/or violent conduct.

“He has until 25/09/20 to respond to the charge.”

Former defender Tate, 38, played 340 games in a 13-year Swansea career between 2002 and 2015 before joining the club’s coaching staff in September 2019.

