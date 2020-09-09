Flying Frankie bags first Sceptre winner with Foxtrot Lady

Frankie Dettori performed his trademark flying dismount for the spectators in attendance following victory aboard Foxtrot Lady in the bet365 Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding’s mare was an 18-1 shot for the Group Three feature on the opening afternoon of the St Leger Festival.

However, sporting the colours of the great sprinting mare Lochsong, who he steered to multiple Group One wins in the early 1990s, the popular Italian once again weaved his magic in the saddle.

After being settled in behind rivals for much of the seven-furlong contest, Foxtrot Lady was produced with a well-timed challenge against the stands rail and proved a length and a quarter too strong for 7-2 favourite Althiqa, with Bounce The Blues a close-up third.

Dettori, who was winning the race for the first time, said: “Andrew booked me late and I didn’t know what to expect. It looked a wide-open event.

“I was lucky I had Andrea (Atzeni, on Cloak Of Spirits) next to me – he took the wind for me.

“There’s a bit of a headwind and I filled her with confidence and sat and had one run at it and she picked up – it’s as simple as that.”

A crowd of around 2,500 people were on Town Moor to witness Dettori’s victory – the first day of racing in front of a paying crowd in Britain since mid-March as part of a pilot event that was due to take place for the four days of the meeting.

It's a shame that we have to go back again, but we have to keep people safe

That number was due to rise to around 6,000 for the Pertemps St Leger on Saturday, but it was announced on Wednesday afternoon racing will go back behind closed doors for the rest of the week.

“I didn’t really notice any difference with the crowd today as this place swallows 5,000 people,” Dettori added.

“It’s a shame that we have to go back again, but we have to keep people safe.

“You have to do what is safe for everyone, we all know the rules until we get this corona sorted.

“Let’s hope we come back to normal soon.”