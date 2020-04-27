Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has sparked rumours he may come back to the sport after images emerged of him preparing to return to sparring.

The 43-year-old has not fought since he stopped MMA star Conor McGregor inside ten rounds in August 2017.

Mayweather retired with an undefeated professional record of 50-0 and won world titles in five different weight classes throughout an illustrious 21-year career.

But the American is now being tipped for a dramatic return to the ring following his return to the gym.

He was also criticised for ignoring lockdown measures after pictures emerged of him flouting social distancing rules in the gym prior to his spar.

Former British lightweight Ashley Theopane shared footage of Mayweather in a Las Vegas gym, a video which got people talking as to whether now was the appropriate time to be sparring.

