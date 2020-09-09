Fleetwood sign defender Sam Stubbs
16:38pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Fleetwood have signed defender Sam Stubbs on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.
Stubbs has joined the Sky Bet League One club from Middlesbrough, where he spent two years but did not make a competitive senior appearance.
The 21-year-old centre-back signed his first professional contract at Wigan and spent time in the Scottish Premiership at Hamilton and in the Dutch Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag.
“I’m really happy and watched the club do well to get to the play-offs last year,” Stubbs told the official Fleetwood website.
“I feel it’s a good fit for me, and vice-versa, and I can’t wait to get going.”