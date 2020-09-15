Fleetwood clinch battling victory over Port Vale to reach next round of cup
Fleetwood clinched a battling 2-1 victory over Port Vale to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time.
Goals from Paddy Madden and Josh Morris did the damage as the League One outfit avoided an upset at the Highbury Stadium to book their place in the draw for the next round.
Defeat for Vale saw their longest unbeaten run for 19 years ended having previously gone 11 games without defeat dating back to last season.
Irishman Madden fired the hosts into a 14th-minute lead, but midfielder Daniel Whitehead bagged his first goal for his new club and first for over a year to level in the 49th minute.
But after substitute Harvey Saunders had hit the bar from close range, Morris struck with 15 minutes remaining to snatch a welcome win for Joey Barton’s side.
The victory was Fleetwood’s fourth win in a row and third at home as they avoided a slip-up against their League Two visitors.
A loss for John Askey’s side was their first since 25 January when they were turned over 3-0 by eventual League Two champions Swindon Town at the County Ground.