Fleetwood boss Joey Barton accuses Peterborough of dirty tactics following defeat

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton accused Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson of deliberately elbowing one of his players after Posh’s dramatic 2-1 Sky Bet League One victory.

Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor struck in second-half injury time for the home side after Callum Camps had given Fleetwood a 55th-minute lead.

But – after his side’s defeat – an incensed Barton said: “At 90 minutes the game is over – we’re one-nil up and travelling back to Highbury with a well-deserved three points.

“It was a good football game first-half. Then you have (Peterborough defender) Frankie Kent elbow Sam Stubbs right across the face. (The referee) He gives him a yellow.

“Then Thompson’s had two elbows on Ched (Evans). The first one you could possibly say is due to the challenge. The second one, there’s no doubt about it, he’s absolutely just aimed to elbow him in the head.

“I’m really, really disappointed because that flipped the tie. We were the best football team, popped them off the pitch.

“Credit to them, they’ve kept going for the manager, but when the referee doesn’t police the game properly and allows the challenges he allowed today, it’s dangerous for players.

“I’m absolutely disgusted in some of the challenges that were made.”

Barton would have been delighted when Camps superbly volleyed home his third goal of the season after Josh Morris swung over a short corner from the left.

But Posh, who brought on Siriki Dembele after his recovery from a positive Covid-19 test, responded in the first minute of stoppage-time with Taylor rifling in a half-volley from inside the area after a Dan Butler cross was headed into his path.

And four minutes later Szmodics’ volley from a similar position scrambled past Alex Cairns to earn Posh their first points of the season and deny Fleetwood a fifth win from five matches in all competitions.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson, who said he would need to look at some of the contested challenges again, said: “We have not had that feeling for a while, coming back from 1-0 down and winning it.

“It was fantastic from my players, who just kept going.

“For the last 25 minutes we just kept plugging away and fortunately came up with two really good finishes for the goals.

“They both came from balls into the box, we won the first contact, then the second, and Taylor’s is a fantastic finish – they both are.

“The players deserved it for the relentlessness they showed in terms of trying to get a result.

“I had a funny feeling we would get something, although I wasn’t sure we’d get two goals.

“We got Dembele into wide areas and we kept going and going and Fleetwood sat deep which helped us because it meant we had control of the ball.

“So it was pleasing to get our first win against a rival who will be up there I would imagine.”