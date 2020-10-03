Five-star Eastleigh batter Barnet
Eastleigh began their National League season in style with a 5-1 hammering of Barnet.
The visitors got their campaign up and running after just five minutes as Tyrone Barnett fired into the top corner from close range.
Abdulai Bell-Baggie thought he had doubled the lead seven minutes later after Barnett’s effort was parried, but the striker was denied by the offside flag.
Barnet were level after 39 minutes through Wesley Fonguck, whose deflected strike left Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell with no chance.
The visitors stormed back in front after 53 minutes thanks to a stunning half-volley from full-back Alex Wynter.
Eastleigh pushed home their advantage three minutes later as Wynter turned provider for Ben House to score his first competitive goal for the club.
It was soon three goals in 11 minutes for Eastleigh as Cavanagh Miley slid home a fine finish to make it 4-1.
But the visitors weren’t finished there as they put a fifth past Barnet, who were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, when Bell-Baggie fired in after a fine solo run 15 minutes from time.