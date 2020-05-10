Five players from the top two tiers of Spanish football have tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite not showing any symptoms for COVID-19, all those who returned positive results have been put into isolation and will not be allowed to train again until they receive two successive negative tests.

It is not yet known when La Liga will return, but teams such as Barcelona resumed individual training on Friday for the first time since the outbreak.

Spain has been the worst-hit European country in terms of the number of positive cases, with 264,663 people contracting the virus.

And they also have the fourth highest death toll behind USA, UK and and Italy at 26,621.

The positive tests in Spain come after a bad 24 hours for football as in England Brighton announced that a third player had come back positive for coronavirus.