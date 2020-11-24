Fishing trip, hole-in-one and Happy place Turf Moor – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 24.

Football

I’m a Celebrity’s Jordan North’s love for Turf Moor has helped raise over £20,000 for charity.

Have you heard the one about when Neil Warnock went fishing and ended up at Scotch Corner by mistake?

Jose Mourinho doesn’t break promises…

TODO: define component type factbox

Jamie Carragher praised former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as he slipped on his punditry boots.

Che Adams was pleased as Southampton claimed a point at Wolves.

TODO: define component type factbox

But not as pleased as Theo Walcott, who scored his first goal since returning to Southampton.

Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira is on the comeback trail.

Peter Crouch was showing off his new addition.

Lucy Bronze and Manchester City were handed a trip to Sweden.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was on target.

But he was soon regretting his actions.

TODO: define component type factbox

We have all been there Jos!

Vivid dreams for Jofra.

Joe Root enjoyed being out in the middle again.

Sir Ian Botham turned 65.

Shane Warne turned his attention to reducing energy bills.

Rugby Union

England head coach Eddie Jones got stuck in.

Darts

James Wade is looking ahead to another major final after a dramatic win over Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

Premier League champion Glen Durrant turned 50. Probably went 18 for double 16…

Boxing

AJ was in the gym.

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris showed off her UFC skills!

Golf

Ian Poulter was not impressed.

Athletics

Words of wisdom from Usain Bolt

Formula One

Renault’s drivers turned to a bit of modelling.