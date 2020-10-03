Finn Azaz on target as Cheltenham beat Leyton Orient
A Sam Ling own goal and a header by Finn Azaz earned a well-drilled Cheltenham outfit a 2-0 away win at Leyton Orient.
Both teams returned to action after their matches last weekend were postponed due to Covid-19 issues.
The visitors were rewarded for their early pressure when they took the lead in the 16th minute.
A cross from the right found George Lloyd who initially got the ball stuck under his feet in the area before managing to turn it into the net via O’s man Ling.
The Robins extended their advantage in the 29th minute when William Boyle delivered a superb cross into the danger area and Azaz headed the ball down and into the net to expose the hosts’ defensive frailties.
Orient’s best chances came after the break when a Conor Wilkinson free-kick grazed the crossbar while substitute Ruel Sotiriou had a goal-bound shot blocked by Boyle.
But a resolute and well-organised Robins side proved excellent value for their win.