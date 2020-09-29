Filip Krovinovic returns to West Brom on loan from Benfica

Filip Krovinovic has completed his long-awaited return to West Brom for a second season-long loan with the Bagggies.

The Benfica midfielder helped steer Slaven Bilic’s men to Premier League promotion last term, making 43 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

Now the Croatia Under-21 international is back on hand at The Hawthorns, after West Brom completed protracted negotiations with his Portuguese parent club.

The Baggies got off the mark for points in their third match back in the Premier League, scrambling a chaotic 3-3 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Krovinovic likened his return to a family reunion, saying: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back with family.

“I know it took a little bit of time but now I’m here and that’s the most important thing.

“I said to my brother that it’s like coming back to school after the summer holidays. To see your friends is one of the best things in your life.”

West Brom boss Bilic had heaped pressure on the club’s board to complete a new loan deal for Krovinovic, insisting he would be “extremely disappointed” should the 25-year-old not make a return.

Last week Bilic expected Krovinovic to be training with West Brom after the Chelsea clash, and that prediction has now been vindicated.

Speaking on Thursday, Bilic said: “It will happen in the next couple of days.

“I’ve been told that he should be here by the weekend, the end of the weekend, so I’m expecting him to start training with us after we play Chelsea.

“So it will be done. I got assured from the director that he will come and as I said, he’s there, but until it’s over the line we can’t guarantee that, but it looks like everything is sorted with Benfica.”