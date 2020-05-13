Fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi writes open letter to Newcastle fans urging them to reject Saudi Arabia buy-out

The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has written an open letter to Newcastle fans asking them to consider whether they should accept a Saudi Arabian takeover.

A coalition backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund is closing in on a £300 million deal to take control of the club from Sports Direct head Mike Ashley.

Ashley is set to sell Newcastle after 13 years as owner of the club (PA Images)

But Hatice Cengiz, who has watched two of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ex-aides be charged with the murder of her fiancee, has now called on supporters of the north east club to oppose the buy-out.

She said: "I write to you at a crucial time in the history of your famous football club.

"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the absolute ruler of Saudi Arabia, is aiming to take over your club by offering a huge sum of money.

"I know that many of you are tempted by his offer to get out of the dire situation that has crippled your club for so many years.

"But the Crown Prince is accused of ordering Jamal’s murder. All credible investigations have shown his responsibility. He has not been put on trial in his own country as he controls it with an iron fist.

“My plea to you is to think whether accepting Mohammed bin Salman’s offer is really the right way out of the despair for your club and City.”

Amnesty International are among the major organisations to have publicly condemned the potential takeover.

But if the Saudi investors pass the Premier Leagues 'owners' and directors' test' then they will be free to take over the club.