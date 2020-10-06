Fev Rover team in no rush to decide on possible seasonal finale

Connections of Fev Rover will wait until next week before deciding whether the Group Two-winning filly will run again this season.

Trainer Richard Fahey and owners Nick Bradley Racing 43 and Partner will give the Prix du Calvados winner time to recover after finishing fourth in a rough race for the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Should the daughter of Gutaifan be given the go-ahead to run again this year, then her target will either be a Group One over a mile at Saint-Cloud later in the month or the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland.

I said to Richard (Fahey), let's have a chat in a week's time when he's got her home and seen how she is

“There are only two possible races for her – there’s a Group One in France in about two and a half weeks at Saint-Cloud, a mile race. There’s that or the Breeders’ Cup,” said Bradley.

“I said to Richard (Fahey), let’s have a chat in a week’s time when he’s got her home and seen how she is.”

Bradley reflected on her bad luck in the Marcel Boussac won by Tiger Tanaka.

“I thought she was very unlucky, but that happens in horse racing,” he said.

“She ran great, she got interfered with twice, the jockey got banned but that doesn’t really help us – that’s racing.

“After the race she was fine, there wasn’t a cut on her.”

Dandalla may have lost her 100 per cent when only fifth in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, but Bradley has not lost faith in her and is hoping she will develop into a Classic contender in the spring.

The daughter of Dandy Man had won her three previous races, including the Group Three Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Dandalla winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket - (Copyright PA Wire)

“She won’t run again this year. She’ll be prepped for a run, potentially, in a Guineas and run in a trial – probably at Newbury for the old Fred Darling,” he said.

On her run in the Cheveley Park, Bradley felt the Karl Burke-trained filly did not handle the track.

“She was fine. She was sound afterwards and I just think she hated the dip,” he said.

“There was a strong tailwind that day and they can only run so fast when you’ve got a wind like that and then to run into a dip.

“That made it even harder and she changed her legs three times in the space of about 50 yards. I think that was the issue there.”