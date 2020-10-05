Felix Desjy delights Elliott and Kennedy on fencing debut
Felix Desjy made a winning start to his fencing career with victory in the Avenue Hotel Beginners Chase at Killarney on Monday.
Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old was a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree in 2019, but was off the track for 430 days following a run at Punchestown afterwards.
He reappeared with a win on the Flat at Navan in July, but fell at the second flight when favourite for the Galway Hurdle before Elliott switched his attentions to the bigger obstacles.
Sent off the 1-5 favourite, his task was made easier when his main rival Raya Time was an early casualty.
Espion Du Chenet kept him company for some of the contest, but was a spent force in the straight as Jack Kennedy allowed his mount to coast home and win by 31 lengths from Port Rashid without a too much of a scare.
Kennedy said: “All he had to do was jump round really and he put in a brilliant round of jumping. He was a little bit long at the last down the back, but other than that he was brilliant.
“He is unbelievable over a fence so he’ll be exciting going back into better races again.”
Elliott, by telephone, added: “That was great and I’m delighted with him.
“There is a graded race next week, but that will come too soon and he will probably be aimed at the Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown in November.”