Favorite Moon ruled out of Old Rowley Cup

Favorite Moon will run at York this weekend
Favorite Moon will run at York this weekend - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:32pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Favorite Moon will miss Friday’s bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap at Newmarket and run at York instead.

William Haggas’ three-year-old won by over eight lengths last time out at Haydock, forcing an 8lb rise from the handicapper.

As low as 6-1 in places for the valuable contest at Headquarters, he will instead run in the Betsafe Handicap over a mile and three-quarters on the Knavesmire on the same afternoon.

“He goes to York,” said Haggas.

“I thought the Old Rowley Cup looked a very strong race.

“It’s a race I’ve had no luck in at all, so it hasn’t been my favourite.

“It’s near enough a Group race, it’s very competitive, so we’ll go to York with him instead.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Moon

PA