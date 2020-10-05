Favorite Moon ruled out of Old Rowley Cup
15:32pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Favorite Moon will miss Friday’s bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap at Newmarket and run at York instead.
William Haggas’ three-year-old won by over eight lengths last time out at Haydock, forcing an 8lb rise from the handicapper.
As low as 6-1 in places for the valuable contest at Headquarters, he will instead run in the Betsafe Handicap over a mile and three-quarters on the Knavesmire on the same afternoon.
“He goes to York,” said Haggas.
“I thought the Old Rowley Cup looked a very strong race.
“It’s a race I’ve had no luck in at all, so it hasn’t been my favourite.
“It’s near enough a Group race, it’s very competitive, so we’ll go to York with him instead.”