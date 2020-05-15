Fallon Sherrock narrowly misses out on beating Phil Taylor in Darts From Home Series
Fallon Sherrock narrowly missed out on beating 16-time world champion Phil Taylor in the third Darts From Home Series.
The Queen of Ally Pally played from her home in Milton Keynes, and Taylor in Stoke-on-Trent, in a thrilling match on Thursday night that raised £16,200 for NHS charities.
The 25 year-old was up 5-3 but after hitting a nervous 81, Taylor bounced back to make it 5-5.
And Sherrock came close to a nine-dart finish but Taylor sealed the win 7-6 with a bullseye.
Both players were being filmed from their phones as they used a soft-tip dartboard where the score is controlled electronically.
Sherrock averaged 121.61 with a 167 checkout while Taylor recorded an 116.68 average with a 155 checkout.
She wrote on Twitter afterwards: “Really enjoyed that, should have won See-no-evil monkey, thank you @PhilTaylor but why hit the 167 Disappointed but relieved face... awesome we raised £16,200 for @NHSMillion - thank you @paddypower @TargetDarts @ModusDarts180 @SkySportsDarts - let’s play steel tip next time so I can get revenge Winking faceCrossed fingers.”
And Taylor wrote: “Hope everybody enjoyed the at home at darts game against @Fsherrock sponsored by @TargetDarts and @paddypower I loved every minute and I know Fallon did aswell.”