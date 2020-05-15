Fallon Sherrock narrowly misses out on beating Phil Taylor in Darts From Home Series

Fallon Sherrock and Phil Taylor battled it out while raising money for charity (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
14:50pm, Fri 15 May 2020
Fallon Sherrock narrowly missed out on beating 16-time world champion Phil Taylor in the third Darts From Home Series. 

The Queen of Ally Pally played from her home in Milton Keynes, and Taylor in Stoke-on-Trent, in a thrilling match on Thursday night that raised £16,200 for NHS charities. 

The 25 year-old was up 5-3 but after hitting a nervous 81, Taylor bounced back to make it 5-5.

And Sherrock came close to a nine-dart finish but Taylor sealed the win 7-6 with a bullseye. 

Both players were being filmed from their phones as they used a soft-tip dartboard where the score is controlled electronically.

Sherrock averaged 121.61 with a 167 checkout while Taylor recorded an 116.68 average with a 155 checkout.

She wrote on Twitter afterwards: “Really enjoyed that, should have won See-no-evil monkey, thank you @PhilTaylor but why hit the 167 Disappointed but relieved face... awesome we raised £16,200 for @NHSMillion - thank you @paddypower @TargetDarts @ModusDarts180 @SkySportsDarts - let’s play steel tip next time so I can get revenge Winking faceCrossed fingers.”

And Taylor wrote: “Hope everybody enjoyed the at home at darts game against @Fsherrock sponsored by @TargetDarts and @paddypower I loved every minute and I know Fallon did aswell.”

