Fallon Sherrock feels privileged to play Phil Taylor - and desperate to record a first win
Fallon Sherrock says she feels ‘privileged’ to face Phil Taylor in the third Paddy Power Darts From Home Series on May 14.
The duo will go head-to-head over the internet on the Target Nexus Dartboard, which allows both players to see and interact with each other.
And the match will help raise money for NHS charity Heroes with the help of Paddy Power, who will donate £1,000 for every 180 hit and £200 for every first dart finish.
The previous two Darts From Home matches raised more than £25,000 for charity.
Sherrock has faced ‘The Power’ before but has never managed to beat him.
The 25 year-old told Paddy Power: "He’s got all the experience and is a top-quality player. The fact I’ve got the privilege of playing him is amazing.
"I’ve got the ability to keep up with him, he’s just got the experience to keep on going.
Related videos
"I get close every time I play Phil. I’ve not got over the line yet, but I’m determined to eventually. He’s just such a great player, and doesn’t ever give up.
“I keep getting close, but one day if I could get over the line that would be incredible. I’ve played him a few times in exhibitions. I always enjoy playing him, I’m so excited.”
The match will be streamed on Sky Sports on May 14 from7pm.