Fallon prepares for lift-off with The Lir Jet

Cieren Fallon will partner The Lir Jet for the first time in the Bombardier Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Michael Bell’s youngster claimed Royal Ascot glory in the Norfolk Stakes in June, since when he has finished second in the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Bell hopes he can get back on the winning trail in the five-furlong Group Two, provided conditions are in his favour.

“The horse worked nicely last week and is in good form,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“We’re keen to let him take his chance. I’m just hoping the ground doesn’t dry out too much.”

Cieren Fallon has a big opportunity aboard The Lir Jet - (Copyright PA Wire)

Fallon takes over in the saddle on Town Moor, having recently been appointed second jockey to prominent owners Qatar Racing – whose number one rider Oisin Murphy is currently sidelined by suspension.

One of the rising stars of the weighing room, Fallon has already enjoyed success for Bell – as his father Kieren did aboard the yard’s subsequent Derby hero Motivator in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster 16 years ago.

Bell added: “I’m a big fan of Cieren’s. He rode the Qatar Racing winner for us at Catterick earlier in the week (Twilight Heir) and has ridden plenty for us this year. I couldn’t say for sure, but I would guess he’s ridden half a dozen winners for us.

“His father rode a lot for us back in the day, and the one that sticks out is Motivator in the Racing Post Trophy. He would have kept the ride as a three-year-old, but he took the Ballydoyle job that year.

“I was always a big fan of Kieren as well.”

Sacred is a leading Flying Childers contender for William Haggas - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Lir Jet is set for a fourth clash this summer with the Richard Hannon-trained Ventura Tormenta.

The latter was sixth in the Norfolk Stakes on his debut and beat The Lir Jet by a short head in the Prix Robert Papin, but was a disappointing last of 10 in the Phoenix.

Hannon also saddles Mohawk King – while Michael O’Callaghan’s Steel Bull, the Ger Lyons-trained Frenetic and Measure Of Magic from Johnny Murtagh’s yard are three major contenders from Ireland.

William Haggas is looking forward to saddling Sacred, who has finished second in the Queen Mary at the Royal meeting and in the Lowther at York since winning on her Newmarket introduction.

She's very well, and I think coming back from six to five furlongs will suit

He said: “Sacred is in good order, and the more the ground dries out the better for her.

“She’s very well, and I think coming back from six to five furlongs will suit. I hope she’ll run a nice race.”

Ubettabelieveit (Nigel Tinkler), Winter Power (Tim Easterby), Perotto (Marcus Tregoning) and Burning Cash (Paul Midgley) complete an 11-strong field