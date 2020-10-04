Fairytale success for Tiger Tanaka team in Boussac

British jockeys may be exempt from isolation if they ride at ParisLongchamp
British jockeys may be exempt from isolation if they ride at ParisLongchamp
By NewsChain Sport
14:19pm, Sun 04 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jessica Marcialis landed a momentous success as Tiger Tanaka won a rough renewal of the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

In a real rags to riches story, the filly won three claimers earlier in the season and booked her place in the field when winning a Group Three at Deauville last time out.

In behind Tiger Tanaka there was plenty of trouble in running, with Richard Fahey’s favourite Fev Rover done no favours at all before staying on to finish fourth.

Marcialis, who has been making a name for herself in France, was unable to make use of the usual female allowance in a Group One.

But that mattered little on Charley Rossi’s Clodovil filly, who powered away to for a memorable success that caped a memorable day for the Rossi family, as his uncle, Frederic, won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with Sealiway earlier on the card.

Marcialis, who is a mother, became the first female to ride a Group One winner in France.

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

ParisLongchamp

PA