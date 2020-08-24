Fahey planning Group One assignment for Fev Rover

Fev Rover has the Fillies’ Mile and the Prix Marcel Boussac among her options after winning the Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

The Richard Fahey-trained filly added to her Listed win at Sandown by claiming Group Two honours in France.

Despite winning on soft ground, Fahey thinks she is an even better filly on a sounder surface.

“She’ll have to go into a Group One now, either at Newmarket or back to France,” said Fahey.

“She’s a talented filly. Everyone said she’s good on the soft, but I think she wants fast ground – it’s just that she’s very good.

“She’s a great moving filly and I’m actually surprised she’s running so well on the soft. She’s improving and is just very smart.

She's in the Boussac and we'll keep an eye on the Fillies' Mile as well.

“Her form is working out. She ran very well at Newmarket behind Dandalla, but that was over six furlongs and that’s too sharp for her.

It was a profitable couple of days for Fahey who also had Rhythm Master finish a fine third in the Prix Morny on just his second outing.

Rhythm Master won at Haydock on his debut in some style - (Copyright PA Wire)

“It was a huge ask going from a maiden to a Group One and he did show a little bit of inexperience,” said Fahey.

“He half missed the start a beat and then had a think when he squared him up to get racing.

“I’m not saying I’d have beaten the winner, but I’d like to have been on her tail.

“Good horses go on any ground, but I would prefer to see him on better ground.

“He’s got plenty of options, but I’d just like to see how he comes out of this one first – maybe something like the Dewhurst – we do like him, he’s a smart horse.

“He’ll improve, he was just a bit babyish in the preliminaries. It was only his second day at school and for his first there was no crowd – it was quite a big crowd at Deauville.”