The FA has revealed it is in talks with Women's Super League clubs over the possibility of terminating the 2019/20 season.

It comes after a meeting on Monday between officials and representatives from all of the top flight teams, which failed to reach a consensus.

WSL players could be left waiting until the new season to play domestic fixtures again (PA Images)

There have been no matches in the WSL since February 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and clubs still have between six and nine games of the campaign left to play.

A decision about the Women's Championship is also yet to be made.

Now, a statement from the FA has raised further doubts as to whether the season will be finished due to the ‘significant challenges’ playing the games could bring.

The statement read: "Every possible scenario has been meticulously analysed and evaluated in order to find a solution to meet the unique demands of the women’s game. This includes a detailed examination of the financial, logistical and operational challenges that we face during this pandemic.

"Although we understand that it will not be possible to find a solution that will work for every club and every player, it is our duty to help support the clubs through these unprecedented times.

"Following an assessment of the protocols required to return to football and feedback from clubs, which is crucial to any decision-making process, it is clear that there will be significant challenges in completing the 2019-20 season.

"We're continuing to consult with the clubs on the possibility of terminating the 2019-20 season and, in the event it is decided that this appears to be the only realistic way forward, to seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season.

“Our overriding ambition is to give the clubs, players and stakeholders in the game the support and clarity they need during these challenging circumstances, and to help and enable women’s football to continue to thrive in the future.”

Manchester City sit top of the WSL, one point ahead of title rivals Chelsea and four ahead of defending champions Arsenal.

However, Emma Hayes' Chelsea side have a game in hand over Man City and so it calls into question how organisers would decide the league winners if the season was to be ended prematurely.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool occupy the only relegation place as they sit one point adrift of fellow strugglers Birmingham City.