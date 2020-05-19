Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard still missing after being dragged out to sea by riptide at Venice Beach
Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is still missing after being dragged into a strong rip current at Venice Beach while swimming with his 10 year-old son.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it received a call on Sunday afternoon regarding two swimmers reported missing.
The boy was rescued, but 39-year-old Gaspard was swept away. The search has continued since then, but earlier today was said to have been stood down.
A spokesman for the fire department told the Daily Mail: "The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current.
“The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn’t find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location [for] his dad."
A post was put on Gaspard's Instagram story asking if anyone had seen him to message the family or call emergency services.
On Monday afternoon Gaspard's wife Siliana was seen on the beach as the search continues.
Gaspard was a former member of tag team Cryme Tyme and left the wrestling scene in 2010 to pursue a career in acting.