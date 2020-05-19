Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard still missing after being dragged out to sea by riptide at Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard is still missing at sea after his son was plucked to safety by rescuers (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
10:08am, Tue 19 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is still missing after being dragged into a strong rip current at Venice Beach while swimming with his 10 year-old son. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it received a call on Sunday afternoon regarding two swimmers reported missing. 

The boy was rescued, but 39-year-old Gaspard was swept away. The search has continued since then, but earlier today was said to have been stood down.

A spokesman for the fire department told the Daily Mail: "The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current.

“The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn’t find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location [for] his dad."

A post was put on Gaspard's Instagram story asking if anyone had seen him to message the family or call emergency services.

Shad Gaspard was last seen wearing swim shorts (Instagram: Shad Gaspard)

On Monday afternoon Gaspard's wife Siliana was seen on the beach as the search continues. 

Gaspard was a former member of tag team Cryme Tyme and left the wrestling scene in 2010 to pursue a career in acting. 

Sign up to our newsletter