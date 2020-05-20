Ex-WWE star Nikki Bella reveals she wanted to freeze her eggs before surprise pregnancy with fiancee Artem Chigvintsev
Former WWE star Nikki Bella has revealed she was planning to freeze her eggs before discovering she was expecting with fiancee Artem Chigvintsev.
As seen in a clip from her new reality show,Total Bellas, the 36 year-old said she wasn’t intending to have a baby with the ex Dancing with the Stars dancer for at least a few years.
But that all changed after she announced her pregnancy in January soon after the pair got engaged in November.
But beforehand, she visited her doctor to chat about her fertility options.
She said: "I don't want Artem to be a part of this process because I don't want to have any influence from Artem or anyone else about freezing my eggs.
“It's about me, me as a woman, and my body, and I want to make those decisions on my own.”