Everton without Jonjoe Kenny and Allan for Brighton clash
Everton will be without defender Jonjoe Kenny and midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes for the visit of Brighton.
Kenny injured an ankle in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham and is out for at least four weeks, while a groin problem in the same game rules out Allan until after the international break.
Gomes is nursing a minor knock, striker Moise Kean is ill and Richarlison faces a late fitness test on an ankle problem, with Everton still missing defenders Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Brighton will have midfielder Yves Bissouma back for the trip to Goodison Park after he completed a three-match suspension.
The Mali international was sent off during the 3-0 win at Newcastle last month, but has served his ban and could start against Everton.
Ali Jahanbakhsh is a doubt after he sustained a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup tie with Manchester United on Wednesday and he will join Christian Walton (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Davy Propper (Achilles) and Florin Andone (knee) on the sidelines.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Delph, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Lossl, Nkounkou, Davies, Bernard, Walcott, Gordon, Iwobi.
Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, Lamptey, White, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, March, Alzate, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Molumby, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay, Gyokeres.