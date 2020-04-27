Everton have said they are ‘appalled’ by the behaviour of striker Mosie Kean after images emerged of him at what appears to be a house party during the current lockdown.

In a club statement, they said: "Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home - through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

The images and footage, said to have been taken by the 20-year-old at his apartment and first revealed by the Daily Star, are a further blow to the Everton player, who has struggled since joining the club from Juventus in August last year.