Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has said he does not want to ’bully’ ex-rival Mike Tyson into a trilogy fight.

Holyfield, 57, and Tyson, 53, have both recently confirmed they are hoping to return to the ring having been retired for several years.

The pair fought twice back in the 1990s, with Holyfield winning the first by 11th round stoppage and the second by disqualification after Tyson infamously bit his ear.

And while ’The Real Deal’ is interested in a third bout between them - 23 years after the second fight - he insists he does not want to look like the one instigating the talks.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "If I ask him it's almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I've beaten twice. I don't want pressure on me that 'you just want to fight Mike because you know you can beat him'.

"If he hits me I'm gonna hit you back, that's what boxing is really about. I'm gonna be 58, he'll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it.

"Anybody that I get in the ring with, if I'm in there with my brother, if he tag me I'm gonna tag him back. If you don't want me to throw bombs you'd better not throw no bombs."

Holyfield’s last professional fight came back in 2011 when he stopped Danish heavyweight Brian Nielsen in the tenth round.

Meanwhile, Tyson has been retired for even longer, with his last scrap coming 15 years ago when he was beaten by Kevin McBride.

Other heavyweights of the past have also come out and said they will return to the ring, including James Toney and Oliver McCall.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he has had conversations with Tyson’s team about staging a comeback show, however he admits it is unlikely he would get involved in the venture.