The 2020 European Athletics Championships in Paris have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was set to take place on August 25-30 at the Charlety Stadium.

European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: "We had hoped in these troubled times to offer European athletes a major event to aim for at the end of this summer.

“The health and safety of all athletics stakeholders, including athletes, fans, officials, partners and everyone connected with the sport, is paramount. We will always do what is best for the members of our athletics family and the wider public.”

And a statement on the European Athletics website said: “The decision to cancel was driven by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the associated risks linked to the current situation, which are far from being under control, as well as the existing ban on mass gatherings in France.”