Equilateral heads to Flying Five

Equilateral (left) is to try his luck in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh
Equilateral (left) is to try his luck in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:30am, Mon 17 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Equilateral is to seek Group One glory in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next month.

The five-year-old sprinter had been a possible for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York this week, but trainer Charlie Hills decided against taking on stablemate Battaash again.

Hills said: “He’s fine – we just decided not to go to York. We plan to run him in the Flying Five (on September 13).”

Equilateral has faced Battaash once this summer and put up a fine effort to snatch second place close home in the King’s Stand Stakes, two and a quarter lengths behind Hills’ stable star.

Impressive winner of a Listed contest at Meydan in January, Equilateral was denied a clear run when a close fifth to Moss Gill in the Listed City Walls Stakes at York on his latest start.

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA