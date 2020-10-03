Eoin Doyle opens his account as Bolton beat Harrogate to end 13-game winless run
Bolton ended their 13-game winless run with a 2-1 away triumph over Harrogate.
A first goal of the season for marquee summer signing Eoin Doyle and a second-half effort by Nathan Delfouneso proved enough to take the points despite George Thomson’s reply for the hosts just after the hour.
Harrogate went close to taking an early lead when Aaron Martin’s header from a Ryan Fallowfield cross thudded against the base of a post.
But, within seconds, Doyle capitalised on slack Harrogate marking to side-foot in from four yards after Ali Crawford’s right-wing corner to the near post in the 11th minute.
Dan Jones then made a brilliant block to prevent last season’s leading League Two marksman from doubling his tally after he had shot past the goalkeeper.
Bolton did extend their lead after the break when a poor throw-in by Jones gifted the visitors possession in the home half and Doyle fed Delfouneso through the left channel, with his 57th-minute shot carrying sufficient power to beat the keeper from eight yards.
In the 61st minute, Harrogate reduced the deficit, however, when Calvin Miller’s brilliant burst to the byline led to him pulling the ball back from the left for an unmarked Thomson to side-foot firmly in from 12 yards.
But Wanderers went on to hold out for their first victory since February.