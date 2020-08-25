England’s new boys and James Anderson’s heroics – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Football

Manchester United reflected on a young Norwegian making his debut for the club on this day 24 years ago.

Likewise, Tottenham looked back on the debut of a young striker of their own – Harry Kane – in August 2011.

While Kane himself wondered where the years had gone.

And was later working hard in the gym.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, showing off his tattoo, opted for the river rather than an ice bath.

The Reds suffered a blow during their pre-season clash.

Roma used the signing of Pedro to help find missing people.

Lyndon Dykes was handed a first senior Scotland call by Steve Clarke.

Harry Redknapp was reminiscing about good times during his Portsmouth days with his grandson.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was feeling cuddly.

James Milner is an assist king!

The Blades were denied by the weather.

Former Leeds loanee Ben White showed good friend Kalvin Phillips some love after the midfielder’s England call-up.

A moment to remember for the Yorkshireman.

As it was for Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden, too.

Mateusz Klich was in a modest mood.

New Chelsea striker Timo Werner had his eyes on the prize.

What a corker!

Defender Leah Williamson was remaining positive after Arsenal Women’s Champions League quarter-final exit.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was enjoying his return to training.

Newcastle forward Andy Carroll scored a worldie in a practice match.

Cricket

James Anderson was lauded after reaching 600 Test wickets.

England Cricket recalled events on this day last year – “The greatest innings in Test history”.

A day Headingley will never forget.

Isa Guha was struggling against the elements.

Tennis

Andy Murray never gives up!

Novak Djokovic was delighted to be back on court at Flushing Meadows.

Petra Kvitova was focusing on the positives.

Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza is set for New York.

Gymnastics

Amy Tinkler revealed her complaint has been dismissed by British Gymnastics, and that the way she was informed of the news made her “sick”.

Formula One

Formula One announced their full rescheduled 2020 calendar, including a return to Turkey.

And Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was very pleased with the news.

Meanwhile, former world champions Nico Rosberg was… well, you make up your own mind.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn assessed the state of his back garden after Fight Camp ended.

Respect!

The Furys were in training.

A refreshed Carl Frampton has turned his sights onto more title success.

Golf

Justin Rose is out to prove that TikTok life begins at 40.

Darts

Glen Durrant and Chris Dobey were having banter ahead of the return of the Premier League.

Pundit and commentator Wayne Mardle couldn’t wait.