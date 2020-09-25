England youth international Bobby Duncan agrees Derby move
Derby have signed England youth international Bobby Duncan from Fiorentina.
The 19-year-old, who has previously been on the books of Manchester City and Liverpool, has signed a three-year deal with the Rams.
Duncan, a cousin of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, made headlines when he left Anfield for Fiorentina in 2019, with his representative Saif Rubie accusing the Reds of “mentally bullying and destroying the life of a young man such as Bobby”.
On Duncan’s return to England, Derby academy director Darren Wassall said: “Bobby Duncan is a player with plenty of potential and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Derby County.
“Initially, Bobby will join our Under-23s squad. Like with any other player in our Academy set-up, if they perform both in training and in matches then there is a pathway at this club to progress to the first-team.”