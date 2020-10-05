England trio Abraham, Chilwell and Sancho all delayed from training camp arrival after birthday party reports

Three players will be delayed in joining up with England
By NewsChain Sport
15:09pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to St George’s Park has been delayed while the Football Association investigate reports the three players attended a social gathering at the weekend which broke coronavirus rules.

With England set for a triple-header against Wales, Belgium and Denmark over the next nine days, the FA is trying to “understand if there is any risk to the wider group”.

Chelsea defender Reece James has been handed a first senior call-up, having been promoted from the Under-21s, but Raheem Sterling has withdrawn through injury.

The forward sustained the problem during Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Leeds on Saturday, a game in which he scored.

