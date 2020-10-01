England star Manu Tuilagi facing six-month lay-off after Achilles injury
England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out for six months by a torn Achilles.
Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond has revealed that Tuilagi will undergo surgery next week.
“Manu will be a loss to England and Sale,” Diamond said.
The injury means Tuilagi will miss England’s entire Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations campaigns.
It the latest setback in a career that has been undermined by serious groin, chest and knee injuries.
“Hopefully the surgery will be next week. It’s a torn Achilles. He’ll be out for six months. It’s brutal what we’re playing at the minute,” Diamond said.
“Dan Biggar fell on him, so it was an accident. These things happen. I think it might have been of a jinx me saying before the game that we’ve got nine out of nine games out of him and boom, that happens. So I’ll keep my trap shut in future.
“Rather selfishly, after this game and the play-offs we’ll probably wouldn’t have seen Manu until April with the England commitments and EPS rest periods.”