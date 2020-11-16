England footballers reflect on debuts – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16.

Football

Jack Grealish looked back with pride on first England start.

As did Glen Johnson.

Tributes continued to come in for Ray Clemence, who died on Sunday.

Wrexham got some famous new owners.

Man Utd posted a throwback to mark Paul Scholes’ birthday.

England wished him a happy birthday.

As did the European Tour.

Georginio Wijnaldum was thinking of injured team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.

Luke Ayling was proud of this masterpiece.

Former team-mates paid tribute to the retiring Javier Mascherano.

Formula One

The day after becoming a seven-time champion…

The champ had special thanks for his father.

And received congratulations from David Coulthard.

Cricket

James Anderson putting the work in.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic celebrated being crowned year-end world number one.

Boxing

Tyson Fury went for a walk.

Golf

Justin Rose was enjoying a different side to life at the Masters.

Bubba Watson tuned in to watch four astronauts head to the International Space Station.

American football

This happened in the early hours of the morning.

This was the man that threw it.

And this is how the world of sport reacted.