England bowlers set to return to training next week as players look ahead to West Indies series
England's bowlers will return to training next week as cricketers take their first tentative steps back to competition.
Their sessions will be staggered at county grounds and, where possible, will also be attended by a coach, a physio and a strength and conditioning coach.
Around 30 players, both centrally contracted by the England and Wales Cricket Board and also those from the county system, will be invited to use 11 venues situated around the country.
They are expected to be announced on Monday and will be required to conform to the Government's latest guidelines as to how to train safely.
Other players will be permitted to return to practise two weeks later should the bowling sessions prove successful.
England director of cricket Ashley Giles said: “These are very tentative steps to returning to play.”
He added that the move is to coincide with a potential seven-week build-up to the resumption of international cricket in July when England are set to play the West Indies in a three-test series.
Related videos
In line with government guidelines there is currently no cricket being played in England and Wales until July 1 at the earliest which has already caused a postponement of the series which was due to take place in June.