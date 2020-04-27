England bowler Jofra Archer reunited with World Cup medal after losing it while moving house

Phew, he's found it! (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
10:54am, Mon 27 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England bowler Jofra Archer can sleep easy again after he was reunited with his World Cup winners medal that he had misplaced while moving into a new flat.

Fans were left fraught with worry after the super-over hero admitted on BBC 5 Live on Saturday that the precious item seemed to have gone missing and he had been frantically searching all week for it.

"I have a portrait that someone did of me and sent to me, so I had the medal hanging on that,” he said.

"I moved flats, the picture has been put on a new wall but there's no medal. I've turned the house upside down for over a week, and still haven't managed to find it."

The medal will be reunited with the picture on which it usually hangs (Instagram: @jofraarcher)

Luckily, he finished the weekend off on a good note, sharing a photo on Twitter of the priceless piece of memorabilia and reassured fans that it would be put back in its rightful place.

Related videos

Alongside a picture of World Cup silverware and an Ashes medal, he said: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom."