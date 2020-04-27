England bowler Jofra Archer reunited with World Cup medal after losing it while moving house
England bowler Jofra Archer can sleep easy again after he was reunited with his World Cup winners medal that he had misplaced while moving into a new flat.
Fans were left fraught with worry after the super-over hero admitted on BBC 5 Live on Saturday that the precious item seemed to have gone missing and he had been frantically searching all week for it.
"I have a portrait that someone did of me and sent to me, so I had the medal hanging on that,” he said.
"I moved flats, the picture has been put on a new wall but there's no medal. I've turned the house upside down for over a week, and still haven't managed to find it."
Luckily, he finished the weekend off on a good note, sharing a photo on Twitter of the priceless piece of memorabilia and reassured fans that it would be put back in its rightful place.
Alongside a picture of World Cup silverware and an Ashes medal, he said: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom."