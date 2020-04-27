England bowler Jofra Archer can sleep easy again after he was reunited with his World Cup winners medal that he had misplaced while moving into a new flat.

Fans were left fraught with worry after the super-over hero admitted on BBC 5 Live on Saturday that the precious item seemed to have gone missing and he had been frantically searching all week for it.

"I have a portrait that someone did of me and sent to me, so I had the medal hanging on that,” he said.

"I moved flats, the picture has been put on a new wall but there's no medal. I've turned the house upside down for over a week, and still haven't managed to find it."

The medal will be reunited with the picture on which it usually hangs (Instagram: @jofraarcher)

Luckily, he finished the weekend off on a good note, sharing a photo on Twitter of the priceless piece of memorabilia and reassured fans that it would be put back in its rightful place.

