England and Pakistan frustrated again due to bad light

The third morning of England's Test against Pakistan is delayed due to leaden skies in Southampton
By NewsChain Sport
12:02pm, Sat 15 Aug 2020
England and Pakistan were set for another frustrating day as rain and bad light caused further delays on the third morning of the second Test.

Just 86 overs were possible on the first two days, leaving 94 unbowled, and more bad weather closed in on Saturday morning to prevent the scheduled 11am start at the Ageas Bowl.

Pakistan were 223 for nine overnight, with Mohammad Rizwan leading the way on 60 not out, but hopes of advancing the game sufficiently over the weekend receded sharply under leaden skies in Southampton.

