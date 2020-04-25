England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler will not miss a single match despite being issued a 10-week suspension for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals.

The 29-year-old was given the ban on March 12 following the altercation with Jones in England's 33-30 victory over Wales in the Six Nations.

But every match that Marler could have been involved in since the incident has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

And with the Premiership announcing they will not restart before June 27, the prop will be able to finish his ban by June 7 and feature again without having missed a game.

Similarly, England centre Manu Tuilagi has already served his four-week ban for a dangerous tackle on George North in the same game.

The Leicester Tigers player was suspended until April 14, but also did not miss a match.