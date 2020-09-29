Enbihaar retired as minor injury rules out Prix de Royallieu

Enbihaar has been retired following a minor setback which will force her to miss Saturday’s Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp.

Trained by John Gosden, the five-year-old mare won seven of her 12 races – including five at Group Two level.

She ran in just one Group One, the Prix de Royallieu 12 months ago when beaten a length and a half by stablemate Anapurna.

Kept in training with the intention of breaking her duck at the highest level, she would have been among the favourites this weekend – having beaten the boys in the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out.

“Enbihaar will miss the Royallieu as she is currently at Shadwell Stud. She had a minor injury, and as a result has been retired – very sadly,” said Angus Gold, owner Hamdan Al Maktoum’s racing manager.

“She’s been an absolute star, and I wish we had a few more like her – with her enthusiasm and ability.

“It was sad not to win a Group One. But she did very well to win what she did, and she was a real torch-bearer for us for the last few years.

“She was beautifully trained – I must say that. It’s very sad, but it was fantastic to keep her in training this year to win a couple more Group races.

“She’s given us a lot of fun, and obviously we’ll give her a proper chance at stud.”