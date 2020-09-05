Enable warms up for Arc glory with Kempton stroll
Enable remains on course to bid for a historic third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after winning the Unibet September Stakes by seven lengths at Kempton.
John Gosden’s brilliant mare was sent off the 1-14 favourite to pass her final audition before next month’s big date at ParisLongchamp, and she duly did so with predictable ease.
Enable was marginally slowly away, but Frankie Dettori already had her in front with a circuit to go en route to victory in the the Group Three on the Sunbury circuit’s Polytrack surface.
She moved clear into the straight and, in what seems sure to be her final race in Britain, signed off emphatically – winning again here, as she did two years ago before her second Arc victory.
Kirstenbosch tracked the market leader for as long as she could and held on for second, at 33-1, just ahead of Melbourne Cup-bound Prince Of Arran.
Dettori was emotional as he cast his mind forward to his and Enable’s date with destiny in Paris.
“All roads lead to Longchamp – she felt good,” he told ITV Racing.
“She did that all by herself, so it can get a bit monotonous, but I’m very pleased with her.
“We came here to do the job – she was striding out well, and it was a no-contest really.
“The dream is still alive.”