Enable on track for Kempton as Arc rivals stack up

After Ghaiyyath and Love enhanced their Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe claims at York, Enable remains on course to further her case at Kempton next month.

John Gosden’s star mare – who will have her prep run in the September Stakes, as she did in 2018 – was kept in training as a six-year-old with the specific aim of making history by becoming the first horse to win the European middle-distance championship three times.

Frankie Dettori’s mount came agonisingly close last year when worn down by the Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist in soft ground – a defeat that did at least mean her fans got to see her for another campaign.

William Buick with Ghaiyyath, who confirmed his brilliance in the Juddmonte International - (Copyright PA Wire )

The daughter of Nathaniel was behind Ghaiyyath in the Coral-Eclipse on her return this season, although a third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes marked her down as still the one to beat.

However, Ghaiyyath was again imperious in the Juddmonte International on the Knavesmire, while dual Classic heroine Love enjoyed a stroll the following day in the Yorkshire Oaks – a victory that saw her take over at the head of the betting in the Arc with the majority of bookmakers.

Connections of Enable are fully aware of the threat posed by her two market rivals – and equally mindful other dangers will abound on the first Sunday in October, in what promises to be a mouthwatering renewal.

“What we saw from both was no great surprise, really,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Enable’s owner Khalid Abdullah.

“Both of them had very strong form going into their races – they were both favourites and both won well.

“Really they just proved what very good horses they are, but I think we already knew that – it wasn’t a surprise.”

Enable continues her preparations, meanwhile, for the September Stakes en route to Paris.

Grimthorpe added: : “Enable is in good form, anyway, and still on course for Kempton (on September 5).

“Come the Arc, what will be will be. It won’t be just those two we’ll have to worry about.

“The Arc is so well revered for a reason – all the opposition merits respect. No Arc is ever easy.”