Enable in fine form following Arc prep

Enable was reported to be none the worse the morning after what was almost certainly her British swansong at Kempton.

John Gosden’s brilliant mare was a prohibitively priced 1-14 favourite to win the Group Three September Stakes for the second time ahead of her bid for a historic third victory in next month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned six-year-old got the job done with the minimum of fuss under Frankie Dettori and all roads now lead back to Paris in four weeks’ time.

The owner’s racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, said on Sunday morning: “These well-thought-out plans do have a propensity to go wrong, but thankfully everything seemed to go smoothly and she’s come out of the race well.

“It was a nice race for her. She was pretty much out on her own, which is good, and it’s another piece of the jigsaw in place.”

Gosden revealed in the aftermath of Enable’s latest romp that he will not be at ParisLongchamp on October 4 due the current travel restrictions that are in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “It is very likely, and possible, that I’ve watched her in the flesh for the last time.”

Frankie Dettori leaps from Enable after winning the September Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire)

However, Grimthorpe is hoping to make the trip, which would mean he would have to quarantine for two weeks on his return to Britain – and has not given up hope of Gosden joining him on the trip across the Channel.

He added: “I’m going to try to be there if I can – it’s one of a few things that we’ve got look at and if we could get John there as well, that would be good.

“There are a few hoops to jump through. We have to be practical, but obviously we’d all love to be there if at all possible.”

Enable is a best priced 11-4 to complete the hat-trick hat-trick, with Aidan O’Brien’s younger filly Love heading the market at 2-1.

She has become a huge part of all our lives

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash – and while there are bound to be more than a few nerves within the camp, Grimthorpe is determined to enjoy the occasion.

“I’ve always said she is a mare who stirs the emotions. It’s not just her great ability, but also her personality and her looks that have really captured many hearts,” Grimthorpe said.

“She has become a huge part of all our lives and we have to enjoy her. Of course her achievements have put her in the great pantheon of thoroughbred stars, but win, lose or draw, we have to try to enjoy her.”