Emile Acquah signs Southend extension
Southend striker Emile Acquah has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has gone on to feature 14 times for the first team since making his debut in March 2019 as a substitute against Peterborough.
“We’re delighted that Emile stayed around because I think he was close to leaving the club. We heard a bit about him and wanted to have a look at him,” Southend manager Mark Molesley told the club website.
“His attitude and application has been brilliant and he’s a great player to have around. He gives us a different option, he gives a physical presence and he’s at a great age with his whole career in front of him if he continues to show the right attitude.
“It’s up to us as much as it is him, we’ve got to keep working to try get the best out of him and he’s got to show that same attitude.”