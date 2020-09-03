Elliott Whitehouse starts six-game ban as Forest Green take on Leyton Orient

Elliott Whitehouse will miss Forest Green's first six games of the season due to suspension
By NewsChain Sport
16:28pm, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Forest Green will be without new signing Elliott Whitehouse when they host Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round on Saturday.

The midfielder, who joined on a free transfer in August, has to serve a six-game suspension for racially abusing a Northampton player last season while at Grimsby.

Whitehouse will begin the ban this weekend, but Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is set to give a number of other recent additions their debuts.

Scott Wagstaff, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jamille Matt, Jake Young, Luke McGee, Kane Wilson, Jack Evans, Nicky Cadden and Dan Sweeney have all moved to the New Lawn this summer and could represent the club for the first time in a competitive fixture on Saturday.

Leyton Orient have not been as busy in the transfer market, but right-back Jordan Thomas is in line for his debut.

The Norwich defender moved to London on a season-long loan on Wednesday and should be part of Ross Embleton’s squad for this cup tie.

Attacker Louis Dennis remains absent with a thigh injury, although he is expected to be back in contention for the start of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign on September 12.

Midfielder Ouss Cisse returned to Orient on a free transfer this summer after an excellent loan spell and will make his second debut as an O’s player at Forest Green.

