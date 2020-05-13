Eight years on - Alessandro Del Piero's final Serie A match for Juventus

By Dylan Terry
9:11am, Wed 13 May 2020
On May 13, 2012, Italian icon Alessandro Del Piero said farewell to the Juventus fans in his final home game for the club.

The legendary forward spent 19 years with the Serie A giants, scoring a stunning 290 goals in 705 games, meaning he is the club's all-time top scorer by more than 100.

In his near-two decades with the team, he won six league titles, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League, the Super Cup and four Supercoppa Italia trophies.

His final home match saw Juventus win 3-1 against Atalanta as Del Piero scored the side's second goal of the match meaning his side would finish the league campaign unbeaten.

