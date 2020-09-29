Egan all set for Mishriff’s Champion Stakes mission

David Egan is looking forward to renewing his partnership with Mishriff in next month’s Qipco Champion Stakes – after missing the colt’s two big wins in France this year.

Egan, 21, had to sit out the French Derby because of travel restrictions brought on by Covid-19, and then picked up an untimely suspension before John Gosden’s colt followed up in the Prix Guillaume D’Ornano at Deauville.

The Champion Stakes is the highlight of what will be the 10th Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot, and Egan is just thrilled to be involved as he seeks a first Group One.

“I’m retained by Prince Faisal (owner), and so I want his horses to do as well as they can, whether I’m the one riding them or not,” he said, reflecting on Mishriff’s French adventures without him.

“I was over the moon watching Mishriff win the French Derby, thinking I’d be able to ride him next time, and then it was just unfortunate I couldn’t get back on him at Deauville. But I’ve had some good days on him, and hopefully there will be many more.”

Egan was the third jockey to ride Mishriff in public, but the first to do so to victory.

He added: “I rode Mishriff for the first time when he won by 10 lengths at Nottingham last year, and then I was on him again when he was a good second in the Saudi Derby – when he made up a lot of ground in the straight after being a bit slow out of the gates.

“When we went to Newmarket in June most people seemed to be expecting his stable-mate Waldkonig to win, but Mishriff showed he was still improving by winning really well.

“He’s gone on improving since, and it’s been great to see. It’s a privilege to ride him.

“He’s so straightforward and he really tries for you. He’s got a very low head carriage and he just eats up the ground. He’s gone on good going, he’s gone on bottomless ground and he’s gone on dirt, so he’s very genuine and versatile.”