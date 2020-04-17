The England and Wales Cricket Board are on course to postpone England's test series against the West Indies as well as move the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' to 2021.

Due to the suspension of all cricket until May 28 at the earliest, the board will next week make crucial decisions regarding which events will go ahead this summer and whether they can take place behind closed doors.

England were due to start a three-test series with the West Indies at The Oval on June 4, and despite the touring team confirming their commitment to the series, alternatives are being considered as to when it can go ahead.

With Joe Root's side scheduled to play a home series against South Africa in July and three matches against Pakistan in late August, there look to be two options as to how the Windies series can go ahead; squeeze the full three-match series into August or move it to September.

According to Sportsmail , cricket's new format 'The Hundred,' which was set to launch this summer, will also be high on the agenda and it is reported there are four options available to the board.

The most likely of these is said to be postponing the whole event for 12 months, while other options explore staging it as planned, playing a shortened version, or adjusting the schedule to include more double headers.

The annual T20 Blast, which is currently scheduled to start on May 28, is expected to be postponed until later in the summer in order to allow fans to attend live.

Essex eagles won the T20 Blast trophy in 2019 (PA Images)

No information is currently available as to when the ECB will be able to confirm a definitive timetable for the modified season, but a provisional version could be released following next week's meeting and a video chat between all test playing nations and the ICC.

Important international discussions will also to take place regarding the World Twenty20 which is scheduled to take place in Australia in the autumn.