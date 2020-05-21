England’s director of women’s cricket is hopeful the team will be able to host a tri-series with South Africa and India this summer.

Clare Connor, who is also a former England captain, told BBC Sport the ECB were ’optimistic of holding at least one series’ after India’s tour was postponed and concerns have been raised over the series with South Africa in September.

“It could be that we play the two series concurrently and look at a tri-series. Everything is possible,” said Connor.

Some of the England men’s team began training on Thursday and the women are currently looking towards the end of June for a possible return.

A modified men’s schedule - including games behind closed doors and rearrangement of postponed matches - will be released at the end of May and Connor insists women’s matches are being scheduled around these.

Connor is hopeful that England's women will see some international cricket this summer - (Copyright PA )

There have also been discussions which are aiming to create a ’bio-secure’ environment to hold these matches.

"We need to get a lot of men's Test cricket played,” she added. "We are completely integrated in those conversations around medical provisions, logistics, how venues and hotels would work, what the procedures would be.

"We're keeping all scenarios open. It could be India first, followed by South Africa. It could be both at the same time. One thing we don't know for definite is if those teams want to come and will feel safe in coming."