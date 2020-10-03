Easy pickings as Mullins’ chaser leads all the way
Easy Game made every yard of the running to lift the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase at Gowran.
The two-and-a-half-mile affair lost some of its sparkle when Arkle winner Put The Kettle On was withdrawn on account of the good ground, resulting in Easy Game, trained by Willie Mullins, being send off the 11-10 favourite.
Paul Townend was keen to take control from the off and Easy Game travelled well throughout, before surviving a slightly sticky leap at the penultimate obstacle to come home seven lengths clear of The Storyteller to bag the 20,650 euros first prize.
“Paul was allowed to dictate and he made use of that,” said Mullins.
“The horse jumped fantastic, he made one major error and one minor error. He loved the ground.
“I’m very happy for (owner) Nick Peacock.
“It’s good that Gowran were able to put on two days with good prize-money in this current climate.
“I have to thank today’s sponsors PWC and the EBF for putting on two fillies’ races yesterday with almost 20,000 euros to the winner.
“We could look at the John Durkan and the Clonmel Oil with the winner, while the second-season chase in Down Royal might be the best option.”