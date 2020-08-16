Earthlight to step up in trip next time out

Earthlight will step up to seven furlongs for the first time in next month’s Prix du Pin at ParisLongchamp, after losing his unbeaten record last time out.

Andre Fabre’s three-year-old could finish only fourth when sent off favourite in the Prix Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs at Deauville last weekend.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Earthlight was under consideration for the 2000 Guineas and the French equivalent, with Fabre always harbouring the belief his colt will stay a mile.

But he will move up in trip gradually, starting in the Group Three on September 13.

“What I found interesting was that he was in front of Golden Horde again – they ran almost identically to Newmarket,” said Fabre, referring to last season’s Middle Park Stakes.

“I think he probably could have done with another race before going into a Group One – he could have been a bit fitter and then he might have finished a bit closer.

“But the form is there. What surprised me was how hot a favourite he was. On the ratings he had no margin for error.”

Fabre remains optimistic that a step up in trip will bring about further improvement.

He added: “That was his first run against the older horses, so he had a bit to prove.

“His next race will be at Longchamp, a Group Three over seven furlongs, the Prix du Pin.

“I’ve always thought he would be better over a mile, so we’ll see. He needs to prove that on a racecourse.”